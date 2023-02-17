KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department (KSD) reports on Feb. 16, starting at noon, through 5 a.m. on Feb. 17, the Sheriff’s Department responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls:
Kenosha County calls
- 3 crashes with injuries
- 22 property-damage crashes
- 23 assist motorists
Additionally, around 9:50 p.m., KSD and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi-crash on I- 94 at County Highway C in Kenosha. Due to the accident, all northbound lanes were shut down from 10:05 p.m. to 11:21 p.m. while the crash scene was investigated. The operator of the semi sustained minor injuries.
KSD announced at the time of the release that there were no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm.
“The roadways remain hazardous and slippery, and we urge the community to exercise caution when traveling,” reads the news release.
Kenosha police & fire
