RACINE COUNTY — A 52-year-old Waterford man faces his sixth drunken driving offense (OWI) after his arrest on Feb. 13 in the Town of Waterford.

Nathan Adam Pfefferkorn is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated and attempting to flee/elude an officer. The OWI charge carries a potential maximum prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine, while the second felony carries a maximum prison term of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: OWI observed by police in Waterford

A Town of Waterford police officer observed the defendant’s vehicle swerving out of its lane at about 1:28 a.m. as it traveled on Highway 164, north of Jensen Parkway. The officer stated he could smell an odor of intoxicants and observed the defendant’s eyes were “very bloodshot and glassy” and that he had slurred speech.

Pfefferkorn, who the officer also stated was confused about his location, admitted he had consumed one beer. A preliminary breath test later revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.115.

After another officer arrived, the defendant put his truck in reverse, moved forward slowly, and then drove off the road and into the grassy area, the complaint states.

Waterford officers attempted to stop Pfefferkorn, but he reportedly disregarded their lights and sirens. The defendant then turned onto Greenhaven Terrace and then Cedar lane, where he hit a dead end. At that point, the vehicle went off the road and Pfefferkorn circled back to the highway.

The speed of the pursuit reached 90 mph in a 55 mph zone and lasted about 4.9 miles, according to the complaint. Pfefferkorn eventually drove into a farm field off Apple Road, and officers were unable to continue the pursuit because of the rough terrain.

Police later found the vehicle at 3:46 a.m. on a bike trail near Highway 36 in the Village of Caledonia. Pfefferkorn was found at 6 a.m. as he walked along Kramer Drive and was taken into custody.

A warrant was obtained for a legal blood draw to determine the defendant’s blood alcohol content. Results of that draw were not available.

Pfefferkorn, who posted a $3,500 cash bond earlier this week and is free from custody, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 22, at 8:30 a.m.