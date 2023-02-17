BURLINGTON — Per policy 0142.5 the Board of Education of the Burlington Area School District (BASD) announces a vacant seat due to the resignation of Kevin Bird.

Bird submitted his resignation due to relocating outside of the District on Tuesday, February 14.

The Burlington Area School District wishes to express our deepest gratitude to Mr. Bird for

his years of service.

“The Board’s job is to represent, lead and serve the citizens through the development of written governing policies that address student results, operational expectations, governance culture, and board/superintendent relationship,” says the news release.

Seeking new applicants

BASD is currently seeking qualified and interested candidates from the community. To fill this vacancy,

applicants must:

Be 18 years old and a resident of the Burlington Area School District.

Submit a notice of their interest, in writing, to the Superintendent interested applicants need to provide their name, address, and phone number.

The application deadline is 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Applications can be emailed to splank@basd.k12.wi.us or hand-delivered to the BASD District Office, 209 Wainwright Ave.

Interviews for Burlington school board seat

The Board will interview candidates and vote on filling the position on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 6:30

pm. Interviews will take place at the BASD District Office.

At that meeting, each candidate may make an opening statement for up to three minutes. Each Board

member may, in turn, ask questions of the candidates. After all Board members have completed their

questioning, voting will begin.

The chosen appointee will be sworn in at the regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 13, and will serve through April 2024 at which time a successor is elected.