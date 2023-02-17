Obituary for Gordon “Gordie” L. Singer

Gordon L. Singer, age 80, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Glidden, Wis., the son of Clarence and Helen (Nee: Lundquist) Singer.

Gordon “Gordie” Singer

Gordon proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He was united in marriage to Peggy on June 28, 1985. Gordie was employed by Twin Disc for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the Twin Disc 20-Year Club, Racine Moose Lodge, past member of the Eskimo Snowmobile Club and Jim Beam Club. Gordie enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley in earlier years and relaxing at Nature’s Villa and his PBR until the end.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife Peggy of 38 years; children, Mark Singer, Angie (Dave) Riley, Jeff (Jane) Singer, Kelly Singer, Tim Marcado (fiancée, Kori Sustachek); 10 grandchildren; mother, Helen Singer; sisters-in-law, Pat Schoff and Lynne Eaton; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his Father, Clarence and brothers-in-law, James Schoff and John Eaton.

Services

Private funeral services will be held.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

