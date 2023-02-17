RACINE — “Bringing Home Justice – the Housing Crisis in Racine County,” is an upcoming panel discussion featuring several knowledgeable experts on the housing situation in Racine with a focus on justice for People of Color and other under-represented groups.

“Bringing Home Justice” will take place on Monday, March 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. CST in the Great Lakes Room (#106) in the Racine Building on Gateway Technical College’s Racine Campus at 1001 S. Main St. in Racine, and is also being offered via Zoom. Moderated by Heather Asiyanbi, journalist and co-founder of the Racine County Eye, the panel includes the following community housing experts:

Grant Buenger, Executive Director of Racine Habitat for Humanity

Dasheika Kidd, Racine Program Manager for Housing Resources, Inc.

Vicky Selkowe, Manager of Strategic Initiatives and Community Partnerships for the City of Racine

Carl Fields, Director of Community Engagement for the Hospitality Center of Racine

Kaylee Cutler, Families in Transition and Truancy Intervention Specialist for Racine Unified School District.

Registration for the housing crisis panel discussion is required for both in-person and Zoom attendance at www.racinedominicans.org/dcjr/ or call 262-898-4094. There is no cost to attend, but for those who wish, free will offerings can be made at the time of registration.

Housing crisis panel sponsorship

This housing crisis panel discussion is sponsored by the local “Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism” (OOHMER) collaboration, which includes Racine Interfaith Coalition, Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates, Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice, Racine Public Library, HOPES Center, Hospitality Center, and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Dominican Center for Justice Resources facilitates OOHMER.

For more information, go to the Dominican Center for Justice Resources website at: www.racinedominicans.org/dcjr/.