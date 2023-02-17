Obituary for Margaret L. Krivsky

Margaret L. Krivsky, 97, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

Margaret was born in Racine on July 30, 1925, to the late Jacob and Norma (nee: Boch) Schwartz. She married Raymond F. Krivsky on June 17, 1944. He preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 1990. Together Raymond and Margaret built their home and raised their family there. She enjoyed working in her garden and took pride in her yard. Margaret was a homemaker and once her children started school, she worked part-time at Abbott’s Grocery store. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking trips up north to the cabin with her family. Her hobbies included baking, bowling and going fishing.

Margaret is survived by her children, Ray (Bernadette) Krivsky and Eileen (Allan) Bernhardt; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Ken) Jungenberg, Janelle (Khris) Barber, Andrew (Susan) Krivsky, Brian (Jessica) Krivsky, Jason Bernhardt and Melissa (William) Alexander; her great-grandchildren, Nickolas and Kristi Jungenberg, Andrew and Brandon Krivsky, Morgan, Zachary and Reese Barber, Trevor Krivsky, Adelle Alexander, a great-great-grandson to be born in May, and her brother, George Schwartz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter Judy, brothers Henry and Clarence Schwartz, and sisters Evelyn Larsen, Lorraine McCray and Norma Guentzel.

Services

Funeral Services for Margaret will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 Lasalle St., Racine, WI 53402. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Bohemian National Cemetery, Caledonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living or St. Croix Hospice have been suggested.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

