RACINE COUNTY — Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, is just around the corner. Gear up for the Lenten season by eating pączki on Feb. 21.
Pączki, pronounced POOCH-KEY, is a Polish friend donut, most commonly enjoyed before Lent.
Where you can find these pastries in Racine County?
The sweet and puffy pastry is often filled with jam, jelly, and even custard. In Racine County, we’ve narrowed down five places where you can find this sweet treat.
Finding Pączki in Racine County
|Establishment
|Location
|Available
|Bendtsen’s Bakery
|3200 Washington Ave.
|Feb. 21
|Country Rose Bakery & Cafe
|19319 Washington Ave.
Union Grove, WI
|Feb. 18
|Larsen’s Bakery
|3311 Washington Ave.
|Feb. 21
|O&H Danish Bakery
|Multiple locations
5910 Washington Ave.
4006 Durand Ave.
|Online ordering/ Feb. 21
|Main Street Bakery
|328 Main St.
|Feb. 21
Fish Fry
What would the start of Lent be without fish fry? Check out the Racine County Eye’s Racine County Fish Fry Guide: 100 places to go.
Don’t forget about Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel Edition while you’re out sampling our county’s fish fry establishments.
