Obituary for Rogelio Gonzalez

Rogelio Gonzalez, 70, of Hales Corners, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Rogelio was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, to Eloy and Maria (DeJesus Garcia) Gonzalez on Aug. 17, 1952. He married Julie Warnemuende. Rogelio and was employed with Racine Steel Castings until his retirement. He liked being outdoors and had a green thumb. He loved his red pickup truck, eating and boxing. Most importantly he was a proud grandfather and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Julie Gonzalez; children Rogelio (Anne Marie) Gonzalez, Jaime (Kelly) Gonzalez, Juan (Sara) Gonzalez and Melissa (Chris Garrity) Gonzalez; 13 grandchildren; and sisters Josephina and Chavela. Rogelio is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Heladio, Javier, Manuel and George.

Services

A visitation for Rogelio will be held at Purath Strand Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32.

Thank you to Compassus Hospice with a special thank you to Carrie RN, Heather RN, Barb RN and a special thank you to Felicia, GOD’s Angels!

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

