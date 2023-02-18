February is American Heart Month. It is a time when Americans can devote attention to their heart health.
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens have curated a handful of heart-health-related stories from leading experts for Racine and Kenosha County residents to help focus their attention on their own cardiovascular health.
Not only is American Heart Month about education, but it is about prevention. It’s learning the data, understanding the facts, and taking the steps to strive for a healthier future.
Ascension Medical Group and the American Heart Association provide wisdom on cardiovascular, or heart health through the Racine County Eye.
Check out these resources that focus on heart health:
