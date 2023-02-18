RACINE, WI — No one was injured after a fire broke out in a bedroom in the lower unit of a duplex apartment building in the 400 block of Ninth Street at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Fortunately, working smoke alarms alerted the upstairs residents of the fire so they could exit the building without assistance, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

Racine Fire Department recounts incident

“Upon entering the building, the crew from Truck 1 located a fire in a first-floor bedroom. Engine 1 applied water and had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arrival on scene with the fire loss stopped at 30 minutes,” according to Racine Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Kirk Bezdicek. The 400 block of 9th Street in Racine. – Credit: Google Street View

Crews searched the building for possible victims and performed salvage and overhaul activities. Six fire apparatus with 17 personnel worked together to extinguish the fire. A Battalion Chief and fire investigator were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to the press release.

No injuries occurred to fire service personnel or civilians. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control and the fire investigation, while WE-Energies controlled the building’s natural gas and electrical utilities. The City of Racine Department of Public Works also assisted by salting the street in front of the incident for civilian and Racine firefighter safety.

In terms of damage, the structure incurred $60,000 worth of damage, while the contents of the apartment were estimated at $30,000.