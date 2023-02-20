RACINE COUNTY — With less than two weeks left of Black History Month, now is the perfect time to show support to Black-owned businesses in our county.

Supporting Black-owned businesses helps to celebrate diversity and embraces a variety of owners’ entrepreneurial journeys.

In Racine County, there are definitely more than 10 businesses that have Black owners, however, utilize this resource to get a conversation started about the importance of not only supporting local establishments but those who are minorities.