RACINE COUNTY — With less than two weeks left of Black History Month, now is the perfect time to show support to Black-owned businesses in our county.

Supporting Black-owned businesses helps to celebrate diversity and embraces a variety of owners’ entrepreneurial journeys.

In Racine County, there are definitely more than 10 businesses that have Black owners, however, utilize this resource to get a conversation started about the importance of not only supporting local establishments but those who are minorities.

10 Black-owned businesses

BusinessLocation
Dragon Pitt BBQ1501 Washington Ave.
Yogi’s Pud’n1505 Washington Ave.
Golden Chicken3523 16th St.
The Main Project & Cafe1014 State St.
Root City 262345 Main St.
Lornacopia310 6th St
Smok’d on the Water3 5th St.
Bonifide Nutrition409 6th St
Beauty on the Square524 Monument Square, Suite 104
Petals by Felicia1337 Washington Ave.
