RACINE COUNTY — With less than two weeks left of Black History Month, now is the perfect time to show support to Black-owned businesses in our county.
Supporting Black-owned businesses helps to celebrate diversity and embraces a variety of owners’ entrepreneurial journeys.
In Racine County, there are definitely more than 10 businesses that have Black owners, however, utilize this resource to get a conversation started about the importance of not only supporting local establishments but those who are minorities.
10 Black-owned businesses
|Business
|Location
|Dragon Pitt BBQ
|1501 Washington Ave.
|Yogi’s Pud’n
|1505 Washington Ave.
|Golden Chicken
|3523 16th St.
|The Main Project & Cafe
|1014 State St.
|Root City 262
|345 Main St.
|Lornacopia
|310 6th St
|Smok’d on the Water
|3 5th St.
|Bonifide Nutrition
|409 6th St
|Beauty on the Square
|524 Monument Square, Suite 104
|Petals by Felicia
|1337 Washington Ave.
Local business
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.