RACINE COUNTY — Voters in Racine County and statewide will head to the polls Tuesday for the 2023 primary election. Here is what you need to know.

2023 primary election details

Voting hours

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to vote

To be permitted to vote in person at the primary election, voters must state their name and current address, show an acceptable form of photo identification (such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID card) and sign the poll book.

Where to vote

To find your voting location, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission online.

On the ballot – statewide

Wisconsin Supreme Court

A statewide election is being held to winnow down the number of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates from four to two. The two candidates receiving the most votes in Tuesday’s primary will advance to the Spring election scheduled for Tuesday, April 4. They will be seeking a 10-year term.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates are (in alphabetical order):

Jennifer Dorow, a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge.

Daniel Kelly, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

Everett Mitchell, a Dane County Circuit Court judge.

Janet Protasciewitz, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

On the ballot – Eastern Racine County

City of Racine mayor

City of Racine voters will select mayor candidates to advance to the spring election. The two candidates receiving the most votes at the primary will be on the April 4 ballot. The mayor’s seat has a four-year term.

City of Racine mayoral candidates (in alphabetical order);

Jim DeMatthew

Cory Mason, incumbent

Henry Perez

Caledonia Trustee #3

Village of Caledonia voters will select candidates for the Trustee #3 position to advance to the Spring election. The two candidates receiving the most votes will be on the April 4 ballot.

Caledonia Trustee #3 candidates (in alphabetical order):

Bill Folk

Mark Gracyalny

Anthony Hammes

On the ballot – Western Racine County

Waterford Graded school district #1

Voters in the Waterford Graded school district #1 will select from among three board candidates. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 4 Spring election.

These candidates are:

Alicia Burton

Sarah Court

Mary Jo Jaskie

Raymond school district #14

Voters in the Raymond school district #14 will narrow down the field of board candidates from five to two. The two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to the April 4 Spring election.

The candidates are:

Art Binhack

Jill Eide

Amanda Falaschi

Amy Helvick

Shelly M. Kurhajec

For more information