Our beautiful and amazing mother, Doris Marie (Nee: Burnett) Esson, 95, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2023, at Waterford Senior Living. We came to her, four of us in three years, and she selflessly and tirelessly raised us in a house full of love and laughter. We were truly blessed to have her as our mother. She was also a hard-working and loving wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. Now, she has gone on to be with her husband, son, and grandson. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, mom.

Doris was born in Newark, N.J. on June 10, 1927, the daughter of the late Harry and Louise (nee: Spinelli) Burnett.

Doris was a graduate of North Arlington High School in North Arlington, N.J. She was united in marriage to Donald Kenneth Esson on Nov. 11, 1950, who preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 1990. Together, they shared 40 wonderful years of marriage. Doris was an employee of the First National Bank of Racine for more than 30 years.

Surviving are her children, Bradford (Diane) Esson, Colleen (Dale) Pope, Marcia (Joseph) Pfeffer; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Paige Meyer) Esson, Joshua (Shannon) Esson, Shayna (Brian) Actis, Evan Pope, Justin Pope, Sara Esson, Kristan (Brad) Nolan; four step-grandchildren, Trever (Susan) Pfeffer, Jeremy (Michelle) Pfeffer, Addy (Elliot) Koesis, Jacob Pfeffer; ten great-grandchildren, Evan Grabher and Lila Esson, Michael Esson, Taylor and Peyton Actis, Alexandra and Jacob Pope, Addison Pope and Lottie and Art Nolan; five great-step-grandchildren, Rhone Mayes, Courtney Actis, Vivianna Loyet-Pfeffer, Isaac and Avery Dawson, sister-in-law, Marge Esson, sisters, Arlene Sheehan and Judy Burnett, brother, Randy Burnett. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, son, Craig Esson, infant grandson, Daniel John MacNamara, brother, Robert Burnett, brothers-in-law, Roger and Clifford Esson, sisters-in-law, LuVerne Caron and Dorothy Esson, father, Harry Burnett and mother, Louise Burnett.

Services

Visitation will be at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m.

Doris will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to Donald at Graceland Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Diane and Brad Esson in addition to the entire staff at Waterford Senior Living.

Donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America.

