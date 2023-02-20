Obituary for James “Jim” R. Lahr

James “Jim” R. Lahr, 78, of Caledonia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in his home.

Jim was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 22, 1944, to the late Edward J. and Elma (nee: Jacques) Lahr. He was a 1963 graduate of Boys Technical School in Milwaukee. On Oct. 17, 1964, he was united in marriage to Darlene F. Janiszewski.

Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War and in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Desert Storm until he was honorably discharged in 1999. Jim was a member of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, and was employed with General Motors until his retirement.

Jim was a whistler and enjoyed woodworking, working around the house and QVC shopping with Darlene. He acted as the Green Bay Packers’ “armchair” coach. Above all, he was supportive of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching their activities.

Jim was a loving husband to his wife of 58 years, Darlene Lahr, a dear father to his children Lori (Marc) Willis, Dawn (Larry) Kisner and Jamie (Lynn) Lahr, a loving grandfather to Kaylyn (Nathan) Zamecnik, Kyle (Tanya) Kisner, Josh (Kaeleigh) Willis, Randi Kisner, Travis, Corey, Sydney and Cooper Lahr; great-grandfather to Jordyn Rae Kisner and Addison Faith Willis; brother-in-law to Jorita Lahr and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by three siblings.

Services

A Committal Service will be held privately. Inurnment will be held in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove where Jim will rest peacefully.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

