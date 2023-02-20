Dear Editor:
Governor Evers has paved the way for the legalization of cannabis in Wisconsin — both recreational and medicinally — as he has made it a part of the 2023-2025 budget. Now is the time for us to put pressure on those in charge to keep it within the budget.
Wisconsin is quickly becoming an island of prohibition where DUIs are at all-time highs and fentanyl overdoses are claiming lives left and right. This letter is to discuss the absolute need for Wisconsin to provide for cannabis legalization in 2023. This is a matter of human rights and the people of Wisconsin have spoken over and over again, and yet our politicians continue to ignore our requests.
Referendum supported by vast majority
In 2020, there was a nonbinding statewide referendum regarding cannabis legalization in Wisconsin, and 88% of those who voted were in support. The issue of cannabis legalization in Wisconsin is a nonpartisan issue and it is time that we the people have the right to have it without fear of retribution.
Cannabis has been shown to be medicinally beneficial for many different symptoms related to ailments such as autism, alcohol addiction, cancer, chronic pain, opioid dependency, PTSD, rheumatoid arthritis, seizures, etc. Wisconsin is currently one of five states that do not have a medical cannabis program to provide to our children who suffer from debilitating diseases. The children of this state are being forced to use pharmaceuticals that can have harmful, unpleasant side effects, instead of utilizing medical cannabis, which is effective with minimal side effects.
Cannabis legalization brings in significant revenue
Governor Evers has also allocated funds from the taxes received through the sale of cannabis to go back into mental health services and addiction programs that will be administered at the county level. Future uses of these funds will be determined by the legislature.
In the fiscal year 2022, Illinois reported $445 million in revenue through the sales of recreational cannabis. What other brand-new untapped revenue source has that type of return on investment for Wisconsin? If there is one, please bring it forward. Please contact your representatives and ask them to keep cannabis legalization in the 2023-2025 budget; lives depend on it.
If you would like to attend Lobby Day, please visit the event on Facebook here.
Sincerely, Steffany Caputo
Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens will publish Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces as-is after fact-checking has occurred. If false information is submitted, attempts to contact the author for clarification will be made by Racine County Eye. Racine County Eye reserves the right to publish Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces under its discretion.
If you are submitting an article, letter, or news story, please submit it in a word document, and include a picture(s) for the article if possible. Please have your name, phone number, email address, and zip code at the top of the Letter. Materials must be submitted at least one week prior to the publication date. Exceptions will apply. Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces may be sent to loren@racinecountyeye.com.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.