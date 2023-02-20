Obituary for Mary E. Thielen

Mary E. Thielen, age 98, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, surrounded by her family at the home where she lived with her daughter Jennifer. She was born in Racine on Feb. 2, 1925, the daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Nee: Blake) Gotsche.

On Aug. 9, 1947, Mary was united in marriage to William Daniel Thielen with whom she shared 72 beautiful years. Mary was a homemaker and loving mother. She had a charming and engaging sense of humor that enriched the lives of everyone she met.

Mary was known for her delicious and bountiful family meals on Sundays, holidays and special occasions. She was a member of the Human Concerns Committee and a long-standing member of the Catholic Women’s Club. Mary enjoyed playing cards and was a member of several bridge clubs. She especially enjoyed playing canasta with her family whenever possible. Mary loved to dance with her husband William. She enjoyed many lifelong friendships. Above all, Mary loved spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her children, Rev. Jeffrey Thielen of Racine, William (Maureen) Thielen Jr. of California, Jane (James) Daft, Barbara (Robert) Simon, John (Ruth) Thielen, Robert (Pamela) Thielen, Jennifer Thielen, all of Racine; her grandchildren, Andrew, Eric, Ryan (Katherine), Matthew (fiancée Willa), Erin (Christopher), Jessica (Steven), Elliott, Ian; and great grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her husband William Thielen she was preceded in death by her parents.

Services

Funeral Services celebrating Mary’s life will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, at 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place at the Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Friday, Feb. 24, at 2:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to your favorite charity have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Mary’s caregivers, her three daughters (Jane, Barb, Jenny), Dr. Michael Pothen, Christina Fladhammer, and Kim Reed, for their loving and compassionate care.

In Mary’s honor, please extend a kind gesture to someone in need.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

