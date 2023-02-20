Memorial Service for Richard M. “Ricky” Raab

Richard “Ricky” Raab

A Memorial service for Ricky Raab will be held at the funeral home Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at noon. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 11 a.m. – noon.

The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, selecting Ricky’s page, selecting service, and selecting live stream.

A full obituary will follow.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

