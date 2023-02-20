UNION GROVE — On Feb. 14, Sydney Ludvigsen scored her 1,000th career point. She is the eighth girl’s basketball player in Union Grove High School history to surpass this mark. Ludvigsen joins her teammate, Sophia Rampulla, as the first dual to reach 1,000 points in the same season.
Scoring 1000 points is a great accomplishment! Not only did Sydney reach the 1,000-point mark, but in the same game, she also set the single-game scoring record with 35 points. She is a great teammate and a huge part of our team’s success. I’m very proud of her.— Rob Domagalski, Girls Basketball Coach
In the same game, Sydney also broke the single-game scoring record with 35 points. This school record was held by Karen Kupper (34 points) since 1985.
After high school, Ludvigsen is attending Walsh University on a full scholarship to play basketball and plans to study nursing.
Congratulations, Sydney on your achievements!
