RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the ice storm warning and inclement weather approaching Southeastern Wisconsin, multiple school closings within Racine and Kenosha Counties have been declared for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
School closings/changes
The following schools have made the call to cancel school or transition to remote learning on Feb. 23:
- Acelero Learning – All Racine County Centers
- Burlington Area School District
- Burlington Catholic School
- Catholic Central High School
- Carthage College*
- Closed campus, check email for alternate remote options
- Drought School
- North Cape School
- Racine Lutheran High School
- Racine Unified School District*
- Remote learning
- Salem School District
- Sonnenberg Schools
- Siena Catholic Schools of Racine
- The Prairie School
- Trinity Lutheran School Caledonia
- Trinity Lutheran School Racine
- Union Grove Elementary School
- Union Grove Union High School
- Washington-Caldwell
- Waterford School District
- Waterford Union High School*
- Virtual learning
- Wisconsin Lutheran School Racine
Ice Storm Warning
In an effort to serve our communities, we have compiled a post with weather and snow emergency information to coordinate with the current school closures.
Resources in Racine County
Are you in need of resources this winter? Do you know someone in need? Our resource guide is full of helpful information for community members in need of services of many kinds.
Other closures
