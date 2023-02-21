Thank cod, Lent is here and so are Friday night fish frys.
Lent starts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and goes until Thursday, April 6, 2023, with Easter following on Sunday, April 9.
Luckily, for Wisconsinites, fish fry dinners are available at various churches in Racine County.
Churches in Racine County offer dine-in and to-go options this lent. You do not have to be a member of these organizations to attend the fish fry lunches or dinners. Here are seven options (in alphabetical order) throughout Racine County to get your fish fry fix.
1. ACTS Fish Fry
|Location
|St. Patrick Parish Cristo Rey Hall
1111 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
|Dates
|Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent
|Time
|Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 5-8 p.m.
|Menu
|Mojarra Frita, shrimp dinner, cod dinner, ceviche
|Price
|$4-$13
2. Immaculate Conception St. Mary Parish
|Location
|Burlington Catholic Schools – St. Mary Campus
225 W. State St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Dates
|Feb. 24
March 10, 24
|Time
|Dine-in/carry-out: 4:30-7 p.m.
Drive Thru: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Menu
|Baked or fried cod filets, french fries or seasoned potatoes, rye bread,
cole slaw, tartar sauce, and cookies.
Alt. Meal: Grilled cheese, your choice of potatoes, tomato soup
|Price
|Adult: $15
Kids: $10
Alt. Meal: $7
3. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
|Location
|St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, in Father Cox Hall/Common Gathering Space
6400 Spring St.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|Dates
|March 3, 10, 17
|Time
|Dine-in: 4:30-7 p.m.
|Menu
|N/A
|Price
|$15
4. St. Rita’s Catholic Church
|Location
|St. Rita’s Catholic Church, in the school gym
4339 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
|Dates
|Feb. 24
March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
|Time
|Dine-in or carry-out: 5-7 p.m.
|Menu
|Fish Dinner: Baked or fried cod with cole slaw, rye bread,
choice of baked potato or french fries, milk or coffee, and dessert
Alt. meal: Macaroni & cheese
|Price
|Fish dinner: $13
Alt. Meal: $6
(Cash or check only)
5. St. Lucy’s Catholic Church
|Location
|St. Lucy’s Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|Dates
|Feb. 24
March 17, 31
|Time
|4-7 p.m.
|Menu
|Fish Dinner: Includes hand-breaded cod, french fries, coleslaw,
dessert, bread and butter
Alt. Meal: Macaroni and Cheese, french fries and coleslaw, dessert
|Price
|Fish dinner: $12
Alt. Meal: $5
6. St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
|Location
|St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
826 State St.
Racine, WI 53404
|Dates
|Every first Friday of the month
|Time
|5-9 p.m.
|Menu
|Two pieces of fish, two sides, salad and bread
|Price
|$15
7. St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
|Location
|St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 S. First St.
Waterford, WI 53185
|Dates
|March 3, 17, 24, 31
|Time
|Dine-in/Drive-thru: 4-7 p.m.
|Menu
|Baked or beer battered fish, french fries, homemade coleslaw
|Price
|Adults: $13
Kids: $11
