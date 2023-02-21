Follow Us

Thank cod, Lent is here and so are Friday night fish frys.

Lent starts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and goes until Thursday, April 6, 2023, with Easter following on Sunday, April 9.

Luckily, for Wisconsinites, fish fry dinners are available at various churches in Racine County.

Churches in Racine County offer dine-in and to-go options this lent. You do not have to be a member of these organizations to attend the fish fry lunches or dinners. Here are seven options (in alphabetical order) throughout Racine County to get your fish fry fix.

1. ACTS Fish Fry

Lenten Fish FrysACTS Fish Fry
LocationSt. Patrick Parish Cristo Rey Hall
1111 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
DatesAsh Wednesday and every Friday in Lent
TimeLunch: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 5-8 p.m.
MenuMojarra Frita, shrimp dinner, cod dinner, ceviche
Price$4-$13

2. Immaculate Conception St. Mary Parish

Lenten Fish FrysImmaculate Conception St. Mary Parish
LocationBurlington Catholic Schools – St. Mary Campus
225 W. State St.
Burlington, WI 53105
DatesFeb. 24
March 10, 24
TimeDine-in/carry-out: 4:30-7 p.m.
Drive Thru: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
MenuBaked or fried cod filets, french fries or seasoned potatoes, rye bread,
cole slaw, tartar sauce, and cookies.
Alt. Meal: Grilled cheese, your choice of potatoes, tomato soup
PriceAdult: $15
Kids: $10
Alt. Meal: $7

3. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Lenten Fish FrysSt. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
LocationSt. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, in Father Cox Hall/Common Gathering Space
6400 Spring St.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
DatesMarch 3, 10, 17
TimeDine-in: 4:30-7 p.m.
MenuN/A
Price$15

    4. St. Rita’s Catholic Church

    Lenten Fish FrysSt. Rita’s Catholic Church
    LocationSt. Rita’s Catholic Church, in the school gym
    4339 Douglas Ave.
    Racine, WI 53402
    DatesFeb. 24
    March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
    TimeDine-in or carry-out: 5-7 p.m.
    MenuFish Dinner: Baked or fried cod with cole slaw, rye bread,
    choice of baked potato or french fries, milk or coffee, and dessert
    Alt. meal: Macaroni & cheese
    PriceFish dinner: $13
    Alt. Meal: $6
    (Cash or check only)

    5. St. Lucy’s Catholic Church

    Lenten Fish FrysSt. Lucy’s Catholic Church
    LocationSt. Lucy’s Catholic Church
    3101 Drexel Ave.
    Racine, WI 53403
    DatesFeb. 24
    March 17, 31
    Time4-7 p.m.
    MenuFish Dinner: Includes hand-breaded cod, french fries, coleslaw,
    dessert, bread and butter
    Alt. Meal: Macaroni and Cheese, french fries and coleslaw, dessert
    PriceFish dinner: $12
    Alt. Meal: $5

    6. St. George Serbian Orthodox Church

    Lenten Fish FrysSt. George Serbian Orthodox Church
    LocationSt. George Serbian Orthodox Church 
    826 State St.
    Racine, WI 53404
    DatesEvery first Friday of the month
    Time5-9 p.m.
    MenuTwo pieces of fish, two sides, salad and bread
    Price$15

    7. St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church

    Lenten Fish FrysSt. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
    LocationSt. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
    305 S. First St.
    Waterford, WI 53185
    DatesMarch 3, 17, 24, 31
    TimeDine-in/Drive-thru: 4-7 p.m.
    MenuBaked or beer battered fish, french fries, homemade coleslaw
    PriceAdults: $13
    Kids: $11

