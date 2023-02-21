Thank cod, Lent is here and so are Friday night fish frys.

Lent starts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and goes until Thursday, April 6, 2023, with Easter following on Sunday, April 9.

Luckily, for Wisconsinites, fish fry dinners are available at various churches in Racine County.

Churches in Racine County offer dine-in and to-go options this lent. You do not have to be a member of these organizations to attend the fish fry lunches or dinners. Here are seven options (in alphabetical order) throughout Racine County to get your fish fry fix.

1. ACTS Fish Fry

Lenten Fish Frys ACTS Fish Fry Location St. Patrick Parish Cristo Rey Hall

1111 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402 Dates Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent Time Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. Menu Mojarra Frita, shrimp dinner, cod dinner, ceviche Price $4-$13

2. Immaculate Conception St. Mary Parish

Lenten Fish Frys Immaculate Conception St. Mary Parish Location Burlington Catholic Schools – St. Mary Campus

225 W. State St.

Burlington, WI 53105 Dates Feb. 24

March 10, 24 Time Dine-in/carry-out: 4:30-7 p.m.

Drive Thru: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Menu Baked or fried cod filets, french fries or seasoned potatoes, rye bread,

cole slaw, tartar sauce, and cookies.

Alt. Meal: Grilled cheese, your choice of potatoes, tomato soup Price Adult: $15

Kids: $10

Alt. Meal: $7

3. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Lenten Fish Frys St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Location St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, in Father Cox Hall/Common Gathering Space

6400 Spring St.

Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Dates March 3, 10, 17 Time Dine-in: 4:30-7 p.m. Menu N/A Price $15

4. St. Rita’s Catholic Church

Lenten Fish Frys St. Rita’s Catholic Church Location St. Rita’s Catholic Church, in the school gym

4339 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402 Dates Feb. 24

March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 Time Dine-in or carry-out: 5-7 p.m. Menu Fish Dinner: Baked or fried cod with cole slaw, rye bread,

choice of baked potato or french fries, milk or coffee, and dessert

Alt. meal: Macaroni & cheese Price Fish dinner: $13

Alt. Meal: $6

(Cash or check only)

5. St. Lucy’s Catholic Church

Lenten Fish Frys St. Lucy’s Catholic Church Location St. Lucy’s Catholic Church

3101 Drexel Ave.

Racine, WI 53403 Dates Feb. 24

March 17, 31 Time 4-7 p.m. Menu Fish Dinner: Includes hand-breaded cod, french fries, coleslaw,

dessert, bread and butter

Alt. Meal: Macaroni and Cheese, french fries and coleslaw, dessert Price Fish dinner: $12

Alt. Meal: $5

6. St. George Serbian Orthodox Church

Lenten Fish Frys St. George Serbian Orthodox Church Location St. George Serbian Orthodox Church

826 State St.

Racine, WI 53404 Dates Every first Friday of the month Time 5-9 p.m. Menu Two pieces of fish, two sides, salad and bread Price $15

7. St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church

Lenten Fish Frys St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Location St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church

305 S. First St.

Waterford, WI 53185 Dates March 3, 17, 24, 31 Time Dine-in/Drive-thru: 4-7 p.m. Menu Baked or beer battered fish, french fries, homemade coleslaw Price Adults: $13

Kids: $11

The Racine County Eye Fish Fry Guide