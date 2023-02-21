BURLINGTON — Burlington High School (BHS) is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on March 2 to host “Ending the Silence,” a presentation on suicide prevention.
NAMI Racine County
NAMI Racine County provides education, skills training, and support for youth who have a mental illness or are experiencing mental health challenges.
These recovery-focused programs are provided at no cost.
The presentation will start at 5 p.m. at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, in the library, and is open to all families within the district.
“Ending the Silence outlines symptoms of mental health conditions and provides ideas on how to help
oneself, friends, and family members who may need support,” reads the release.
The event features an hour-long presentation with slides and short videos.
This presentation is one of several initiatives at Burlington High School that aim to support the mental health of students and staff members alike.
Mental Health Awareness Week
BHS will also organize a Mental Health Awareness Week from March 13 to March 17.
“The school’s Mental Health Awareness Week aims to help reduce the stigma for mental illness and educate students, staff, and family members on healthy coping strategies to deal with life’s challenges,” said the news release.
The week will include dress-up days and student activities that will focus on mental health. Additionally, BHS received donations from the Burlington community to help supply bracelets and t-shirts for students and staff for Mental Health Awareness Week.
Students will also receive instruction on the signs of suicide during an 8-day Freshman Decision Making course, along with learning strategies to cope with stress and maintain healthy relationships.
Sophomore students at BHS also participate in suicide prevention lessons in their health classes.
Spreading love
Students in Mr. Glisch’s Honors English Language Arts class have helped spread love and positivity around BHS by creating a bulletin board with positive affirmations, inspirational quotes, mental health awareness, and mental health resources such as phone numbers, QR codes, and a list of coping strategies.
Mental Health Resources
If you or someone you know is in crisis, chat at suicidepreventionhotline.org or call/text 988 to connect with someone at the National Suicide Prevention hotline.
NAMI provides both in-person and virtual presentations of “Ending the Silence.” Click here for more information.
