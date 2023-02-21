The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an ice storm warning for Southeastern Wisconsin starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 until noon Thursday, Feb. 23.

Ice storm accumulations

Significant icing is expected. Total ice accumulations of a quarter to one-half of an inch are predicted by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Racine, Kenosha, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties should take this notice into consideration, including the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, East Troy.

In addition to the ice storm, wind gusts could also get as high as 40 mph.

Power outages and tree damage are likely to occur due to the ice.

Road conditions

Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

“Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages,” says NWS.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation by visiting the Racine County Eye.