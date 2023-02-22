RACINE COUNTY – It’s fish fry time and that means it’s time to participate in Racine County Eye’s contest, Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel edition.

Lent starts today, (Feb. 22) and goes until Thursday, April 6, 2023. Easter then follows on Sunday, April 9.

The community is invited to nominate local businesses within Racine County. These businesses will have the chance to be named Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel.

Nominations are now live and will be accepted through March 2. Now is the time to get out there and find your favorite fish frys. After you’ve done that, hop over to our nominations page and get them added to the list of contenders.

2023 Racine County Fish Fry Guide

Unsure of who to nominate? Look at the 2023 Racine County Fish Fry Guide. There are over 100 places to dine in Racine County. Make sure to try as many places as you can and nominate all that you want.

Nominate your favorites

The contest

Nomination, “Round 1: East/West of the I,” and “Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel Edition” forms will be available on the Racine County Eye website. You may nominate as many establishments as you wish between Feb. 22 and March 2. Once you see your favorite place on the nomination list, you do not need to add them again.

After all of the nominations are in, all nominees will advance to “Round 1: East/West of the I.” From March 3 until March 17, the community will have the chance to vote for their favorites. People can vote once a day during the voting period. You may vote for more than one fish fry during the first voting round of the competition to make sure all of your favorite locations have a chance to advance to the final round and be named Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel.

The top 10 contenders from each side will move on to the final round, “Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel Edition.” This final round of voting will take place between March 18 and March 31. The top 10 fish frys from both East and West of the I will advance to the final round.

On April 1, the Racine County Eye will contact the winner and announce the best fish fry in Racine County.

Churches serving fish fry