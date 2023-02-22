RACINE — The 21st annual Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Basketball Free Throw Contest is this Saturday (Feb. 25) at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

Basketball Free Throw Contest details

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. The competition gets underway at 10:30 a.m. The contest is open to youth in grades 3 through 8 with male and female divisions at each level. Registration is free and participants will receive a jersey. Athletic shoes are required with recommended basketball attire being gym shorts and t-shirts.

First-place finishers in each age/gender group will advance to the Southeast Wisconsin Park and Recreation Council Basketball Free Throw Contest to be held Saturday, March 18 in West Allis. For more information, call 262-636-9131. Follow the PRCS on Facebook or visit PRCS online.