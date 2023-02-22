RACINE COUNTY – An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Racine County and much of Southeastern Wisconsin. In response to the hazardous weather, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has issued a declaration of emergency in the County of Racine.
This state of emergency was issued under Chapter 323 of the Wisconsin Statutes and Section 6-115 of the Racine County Code of Ordinances.
To learn more about what a Declaration of Emergency means, visit the Racine County Code of Ordinances, Chapter 6 – Emergency Management, Section 6-116.
The ice storm warning is expected to remain in effect until noon on Thursday, Feb. 23. Freezing temperatures will persist, leading to hazardous road conditions and an increased risk of hypothermia and other cold-related illnesses.
