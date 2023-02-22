Obituary for Edna May Mathieus

Edna May Mathieus, age 88, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Edna May Mathieus

Edna was gifted at making the simple pleasures of family and home life feel very special. She enjoyed sharing many stories of how she and Bob moved their house from the lot on Highway 20 to Warwick Way. Strong in her faith, she knew what she wanted in life. She smiled generously and lived well. She enjoyed her flower gardens, raspberry patch, tomato plants, sewing projects, and knitting slippers and sweaters for her loved ones. Edna was brokenhearted by the recent loss of her granddaughter. It gives great comfort to imagine that they are helping each other make the transition to their new life.

She will be remembered with love for the beautiful life she built for her children, Linda (Jerry) Verwey, Sharon (Brian) Truss, and Robert A. Mathieus, Jr. Her legacy continues to shine through her grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Yochem, Krystal Lark, Kimberlee (Scott) Banks, Nicole and Amber Mathieus, 10 great-grandchildren, and special nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her beloved sister, Ell Verne Pluck.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert A. Mathieus, Sr., and her granddaughter, Shannon (née: Verwey) Bennett, parents Andrew and Edna Anderson, and sister Angeline (Miles) Theurich.

Services

Funeral services will be held at Emaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to meet prior to the service from 12-1 p.m.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Local news The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news. Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.