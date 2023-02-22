RACINE — With voter turnout at about 28%, Racine Mayor Cory Mason will defend his seat against Alderman Henry Perez in the spring election.

In the primary held Tuesday, Feb. 21, Mason captured 3,607 votes, or 42% of the 8,523 votes cast. Meanwhile, Perez earned 2,561 votes, representing 30% of the total votes. Political newcomer, Jim DeMatthew received 2,274 votes, which made up about 27% of the count.

The two will be on the ballot for the spring election on April 4. Look for a complete story on Wednesday.

Racine Mayor vote count