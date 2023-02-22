Racine County Eye asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire so that our readers could learn more about them. These are Renee Kelly’s answers.

Renee Kelly

What position are you seeking?

Alderman, 13th District, Racine City Council How long have you lived in Racine?

32 years Age

49 Occupation

Accountant, Village of Somers Renee Kelly

If you have served as an elected official before, what positions did you hold and how long did you hold them? If you haven’t held an elected position, what civic or church organizations have you been part of?

I am a member of Harbor Rock Church in Racine, have been a Girl Scouts leader and have been involved in various volunteer opportunities throughout the city.

The police budget represents a large portion of the city’s budget and the police union has been without a contract for over two years. Since then, the police department is down more than 30 police officers and many are leaving mid-career because of the potential loss of benefits. How would Renee Kelly correct that issue?

We are losing officers on a monthly basis due to low morale and no contract. I would insist day one the contract for Fire & Police be settled. These services are the core of our city and we cannot do without them. The administration should be working toward this goal, which as of date has not been done.

What motivated you to seek office?

As someone whose family was affected by crime this summer, there was a lack of representation from the current administration. I don’t want anyone to feel the way my family was made to feel. I want to make a change and be the voice for the people, people just want to feel heard.

If elected, name three priorities you would want to focus on during your term.

1. Resolving Public Safety issues not only in the city but in my district.

2. Transparency for the people

3. Small business development for West Racine with a focus on programs for youth.

Public safety, reducing violence and addressing mental health issues have been three dominant concerns in Racine. How would Renee Kelly improve the situation? (250 words or less)

There needs to be programs put in place for the youth in our city, with a focus on family. and support. The breakdown of the nuclear family is the cause of alot of our current issues. Promotion of volunteer options for teens to get them off the streets and getting families more engaged in each neighborhood across the city.

Why should people elect Renee Kelly?

I am honest, transparent and a hard worker for my people. People are craving change and want to feel represented and I can be that person for the job if given the chance to make that change. My background in budget would assist in my effort to look into how the city is allocating it’s funds to make sure we are making the best use of our taxpayer dollars within the city.

Racine County 2023 Elections Guide To learn more about the upcoming election, read the Racine County Election Guide: Spring 2023. Renee Kelly’s answers have not been modified in any way.