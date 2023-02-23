The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting its third annual St. Paddy Pub Crawl. Embrace Irish traditions and enjoy Downtown Racine’s vibrant community from 3 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, March 11.
This pub crawl will include green beer and of course, corned beef and cabbage. You can enjoy Irish specials at The Ivanhoe, Marci’s on Main, Dewey’s, Foxhole Lounge (inside VFW), and Main Hub.
Scavenger Hunt
If you attend the event, plan on taking part in the scavenger hunt. Find at least eight of the listed items and you will be entered to win one of three Downtown prize packs. Cards for the scavenger hunt will be available on the Downtown Racine Corporation website as well as all participating locations.
Downtown Racine Corporation St. Paddy Pub Crawl Participants
- Blue Rock
- Brickhouse
- The Carriage House
- Dewey’s Sports Bar
- Evelyn’s Club Main
- Fox Hole Lounge (inside VFW)
- George’s Tavern
- The Ivanhoe Pub
- Littleport Brewing
- Main Hub
- Marci’s on Main
- Michigan Pub
- Pepi’s Pub & Grill
- Pub on Wisconsin
Parking and shuttle transportation
Parking
Looking to attend the event? Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Ave.) and the McMynn Ramp (120 7th St.) for only $2 all day. Please remember to be smart and safe when driving. Never drink and drive. Always have a designated driver to drive you if you’ve had too much to drink.
Free shuttle between stops
After you park your vehicle for the time being, enjoy your time during the pub crawl without worrying about safety. A free shuttle service will be available to take pub crawlers to the different participating locations.
Celebrations
