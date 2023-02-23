RACINE/KENOSHA COUNTIES — The ice storm has resulted in extreme ice conditions across the state of Wisconsin, especially impacting Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Please note, the number of residents affected by the outages continues to change as new reports are made and as power is restored.

The severe conditions of the ice storm have left 51,200 WE Energy customers without power between the two counties, as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Outages by county at 9 a.m. Outages by county at 10 a.m.

By 10 a.m., the numbers had been reduced by just over 1,400.

“Our crews are battling tough conditions, but will work non-stop until all power is restored,” said WE Energies in a Facebook Post.

To view power outages, visit WE Energies’ outage map online.

Report outages

“We’d ask any customer who loses power to please report it on our app, online, or over the phone. Also, if you see a line down, assume it is energized and stay at least 25 feet away and report it to us or the local police department,” Amy Jahns, WE Energies spokesperson, told the Racine County Eye.

Call the power outage line at 1-800-662-4797 to report an outage.

Ice storm warrants emergency orders

At this time, there is currently a Declaration of Emergency issued for Racine County and Gov. Evers has issued an Energy emergency for the State of Wisconsin.