RACINE/KENOSHA COUNTIES — The ice storm has resulted in extreme ice conditions across the state of Wisconsin, especially impacting Racine and Kenosha Counties.
Please note, the number of residents affected by the outages continues to change as new reports are made and as power is restored.
The severe conditions of the ice storm have left 51,200 WE Energy customers without power between the two counties, as of 9 a.m. Thursday.
By 10 a.m., the numbers had been reduced by just over 1,400.
“Our crews are battling tough conditions, but will work non-stop until all power is restored,” said WE Energies in a Facebook Post.
To view power outages, visit WE Energies’ outage map online.
Report outages
“We’d ask any customer who loses power to please report it on our app, online, or over the phone. Also, if you see a line down, assume it is energized and stay at least 25 feet away and report it to us or the local police department,” Amy Jahns, WE Energies spokesperson, told the Racine County Eye.
Call the power outage line at 1-800-662-4797 to report an outage.
Ice storm warrants emergency orders
At this time, there is currently a Declaration of Emergency issued for Racine County and Gov. Evers has issued an Energy emergency for the State of Wisconsin.
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.