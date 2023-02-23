KENOSHA — Residents without power are welcome to come to stay at an overnight warming center tonight, Feb 23.

The temporary shelter is available due to the power outages caused by the ice storm, which took place on Feb. 22, according to Sheriff David Zoerner, in cooperation with County Executive Samantha Kerkman and other partners.

Warming Center

This resource will be available from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. in Bristol, Wis.

Sheriff Zoerner and County Executive Kerkman said this reception/warming center is intended to be a place for people to go to warm up, charge their phones and other electronic devices, and receive refreshments if needed. KSD Deputies will be providing security throughout the night giving residents a safe space to take shelter.

At the warming center, sandwiches and cots will be provided by the American Red Cross. In addition, the Journey Disaster Response Team is furnishing beverages, snacks, and staffing volunteers.

Other partners involved in this community service include the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management and the Kenosha County Department of Human Services.