KENOSHA, WIS. — More than 260 Carthage College students traveled with faculty on international study tours in January.

Students from Racine County:

Franksville

Natalie Vitek studied in Honduras with professors Dan Miller and Paul Martino.

Kansasville

Faith Trebiatowski studied in India with Professor Margaret Wentzell.

Racine

Stephanie Miranda studied in India with Professor Margaret Wentzell.

Maria Rapeta studied in Nicaragua with professors Matt Zorn and Scott Hegrenes.

Willow Newell studied in Tanzania with professors Andrea Ng’weshemi and Deborah Masloski.

Sturtevant

Maya Zenner studied in Singapore with professors Andrea Henle and Steve Udry.

Jessica Schultz studied in Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands with Professor Deb Tobiason.

Waterford

Nathaniel Henkel studied in Belgium with Professor Michael Phegley and adjunct faculty member Margaret Zienkewicz.

A Carthage tradition since the early 1970s, these short-term study tours allow students to experience new cultures and ideas without committing to a full semester abroad.

