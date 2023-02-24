Obituary for Bryon S. Huggins

Bryon S. Huggins, 62, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Bryon S. Huggins

Bryon was born on Aug. 31, 1960, to Donald G. Huggins and Mary A. (nee: Callewaert) Granetzke.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and proudly served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1981.

He is survived by his mother, Mary (Dennis) Granetzke; son, Kyle (Natalie Bolton) Michel; sisters: Connie Larman, Cindy (Bill) Richter, and Lori (Greg) Williams; and grandchildren: Andrew and Amelia. Bryon is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Donald G. Huggins.

Services

Funeral Services for Bryon will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with military honors will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Union Grove.

Bryon’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Priceless Times Home for the care shown to him.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

