RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — An emergency declaration remains in effect as Racine County continues its coordinated response to the recent ice storm. The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains operational and will continue to collaborate with municipalities and utility providers for recovery.
Currently, there are power outages in Racine County and additionally in Kenosha and Walworth Counties as well.
Around 120 people in Racine County are still without power due to freezing and downed power lines from the ice storm.
“Racine County will continue to provide regular updates via its Facebook page. Residents should exercise caution while traveling due to downed trees, tree limbs, and power lines. Please be advised that a downed power line is extremely dangerous, and residents should remain clear of fallen lines,” reads a release from Racine County.
Warming centers
At this time, Racine County states that the EOC is verifying the status of community warming center partners potentially impacted by ongoing power outages. Several warming centers are currently without power from the ice storm, and any residents seeking shelter at one of these locations should contact the location to verify its status.
Some warming center partners not included on this list are without power, and others have adjusted hours of operation due to the weather. Below is a current list of active warming centers in Racine County. Please call ahead to confirm if seeking shelter at one of these locations if possible.
|Name
|Address
|Town of Norway Hall
|6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI 53185
|Walmart Supercenter
|1901 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105
|Salvation Army
|1901 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53403
|Target
|5300 Durand Ave., Racine, WI 53406
|Cesar Chavez Community Center
|2221 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402
|Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Community Center
|1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine, WI 53404
|Humble Park Community Center
|2200 Blaine Ave., Raine, WI 53405
|Ascension All Saints Hospital
|3801 Spring St., Racine, WI 53405
|Walmart Supercenter
|3049 Oakes Road, Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly
|5201 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406
|Tyler-Domer Community Center
|2301 12th St., Racine, WI 53403
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
|601 21st St., Racine, WI 53403
|Waterford Public Library
|101 N. River Road, Waterford, WI 53185
We Energies responds
“Dangerous and icy conditions have caused extensive damage on our system. We have an army of crews and specialized workers – including resources brought in from out of state – supporting the restoration effort. We appreciate your patience,” reads an online statement by We Energies regarding the recent ice storm.
To view ice storm power outages, visit We Energies’ outage map online.
“More than 90% will be restored by noon on Friday and all customers will have their power restored or outage assigned by 5:00 p.m. Friday,” continues We Energies online.
Report outages
“We’d ask any customer who loses power to please report it on our app, online, or over the phone. Also, if you see a line down, assume it is energized and stay at least 25 feet away and report it to us or the local police department,” Amy Jahns, WE Energies spokesperson, told the Racine County Eye.
Call the power outage line at 1-800-662-4797 to report an outage.
Ice storm warrants emergency orders
At this time, there is currently a Declaration of Emergency issued for Racine County and Gov. Evers has issued an Energy emergency for the State of Wisconsin.
Ice storm development; Feb. 22 significance
Read more about the recent ice storm, including the ice storm from last year that fell on the 100-year anniversary of another large ice storm in 1922.
