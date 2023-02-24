Obituary for Kenneth “Ken” Gregory Cain

Kenneth “Ken” Gregory Cain, 52, passed away at his home in Racine on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, with his devoted wife by his side.

Ken was born to Bobbie Sr. and Diane (nee Richardson) Cain on Nov. 11, 1970, in Vallejo, California. Ken met his soulmate, Joanna Panoch, in 1998 and they were married on the beautiful island of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands on Oct. 29, 2007. Ken and Joanna returned to St. Croix to proudly renew their commitment to one another in 2019.

Ken Cain

Ken was a loving and dedicated husband, father, son and brother. Ken’s highest priority was spending quality time with his wife Joanna, daughter Breanna, and two dogs, Gunther and Ginger. Ken demonstrated his love for his family in many ways, both small and large, always ensuring they knew how much he cared for them.

Ken and Joanna went on many trips to Florida, where Breanna attended college and eventually settled down. Leisurely bike rides, grabbing coffee, outdoor adventures, and relaxing at the beach or pool in Florida were just a few of the things they enjoyed doing together the most. Many priceless memories were made as a family both in Wisconsin and Florida, as well as on countless family vacations.

Ken was intelligent, observant, meticulous, and able to fix just about anything. These traits allowed him to thrive in his 28-year career as a tool manager at General Rental in Racine.

Ken was an avid lover of cars, bicycles, and home and car audio systems. He was extremely athletic and enjoyed playing a variety of sports and riding his bicycle collection. Ken was joyful, goofy, funny, humble, empathetic, and affable, making everyone around him laugh and feel good. Ken always had a twinkle in his eye and a grin on his face.

Ken displayed immense strength after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. He fought with everything he had over the past few years, motivated by spending as much quality time with his family as he could. His family greatly admired his strength, courage, and determination.

Ken will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Joanna Cain; daughter, Breanna Vanderplow (Teveris); mother, Diane Cain; sister, Kimberly Alcazar (Andrew); brother, Bobbie Cain Jr. (Tara); grandmother, Alma Richardson; many beloved in-laws; fur babies: Gunther and Ginger; along with many other relatives and friends.

Ken is predeceased by his father, Bobbie Cain Sr.

Services

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 6 p.m. with Chaplain Terry Peterson officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and associates from the Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, Ascension Pharmacy, and Hospital staff for their wonderful and compassionate care for the past four years.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kenneth “Ken” Gregory Cain please visit the Wilson Funeral Home Sympathy Store.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

