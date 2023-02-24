Obituary for Priscilla Elaine Martin

Priscilla Elaine Martin, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. She was born in Virginia, on April 20, 1950, to the late Oscar Pritchett and Dorothy Montgomery. Priscilla was the fourth of eight children.

Priscilla lived many years in Tampa, Fla., before moving to Waukegan, Ill., and then to Kenosha, Wis. She was employed by the Waukegan School District and retired as Head Secretary of Miguel Juarez Middle School after 15 years.

Priscilla was strong in her faith and was a member of Kingdom Word Ministries in Kenosha. She was an avid cook and enjoyed word searches, word puzzles, adult coloring books, and watching investigative crime shows and old western movies. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Priscilla is survived by her children, Thee Martin, Kimberly (Lashella) Martin, Todd (Angela) Martin, Samuel (Geveta) McClendon, Lacechia McClendon, Willie (Clea) McClendon Jr., and Tanika Martin; 16 grandchildren, Taja, Roosevelt, Malcom, Jashell, Anisha, Samuel Jr., Gabrielle, Isaiah, Abigail, Taijah, Willie III, Damarion, Makayla, Akira, Lathan and Zhaya; great-grandchildren Jameer, Lewis, Rashied, Sincere, Ja’Nyri, Lejinaire, and Nora; siblings, James Perkins, Nanette Glass, Denise Perez, Theresa Porter; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Rashied Martin, and siblings, Oscar Jr., Darlene, and Diane.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Villa at Lincoln Park especially Kesha, Netta, Rhonda, and Nina for their loving and compassionate care.

Services

A celebration of life will be held on March 10, 2023, at Kingdom Word Global Impact Ministries, 5624 6th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m.

“‘And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ The second is this, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.” Mark 12:30-31

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

