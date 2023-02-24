The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of February 25 – March 4

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Renovation Updates

The new doors on Lake Avenue as well as the new staircase from the Library Drive entrance are now open for use. The first-floor bathrooms have reopened. The Beyond Books boutique is ready for browsing. The remodeled Innovation Lab is now open for STEAM programs. TeenScene, the remodeled teen area, is open for programs as well as its open hours: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about the Racine Public Library renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Kids

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, Feb. 25 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Our computers and consoles are all set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Feb. 27 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, March 2 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Feb. 28 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, March 1 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, March 2 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Learn to Type

Thursday, March 2 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

Hone your typing skills or get started on your typing journey. We’ll have you typing like a pro in no time.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, March 4 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need.

No registration is required.

Scratch 101

Saturday, March 4 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, Feb. 25 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Our computers and consoles are all set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

#BookTok Made Me Do It Book Club

Tuesday, Feb. 28 | 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By Lake Avenue Entrance

Let’s check out some of TikTok’s trending reads (or ones from the social media platform of your choosing). Whether they’re hits or misses, you’ll be in good company to enjoy — or criticize — books together. For this meeting, come prepared to help pick our first official title. (Yes, there will be snacks.)

No registration is required.

Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry

Wednesday, March 1 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Materials and refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is recommended.

Learn to Type

Thursday, March 2 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

Hone your typing skills or get started on your typing journey. We’ll have you typing like a pro in no time.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, March 4 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need.

No registration is required.

Scratch 101

Saturday, March 4 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Feb. 27 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Feb. 28 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library. Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming

Tuesday, Feb. 28 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about disconnecting from traditional cable and getting started with streaming services.

Registration is required.

Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry

Wednesday, March 1 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Materials and refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is recommended.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, March 2 | 10-11 a.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

It’s Bingo time! Join us the first Thursday of every month for five free rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. We’ve got new prizes for the new year — our best players will win scratch-offs from the Wisconsin State Lottery.

No registration is required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) at the Library

Thursday, March 2 | 2-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns. To learn more about how VITA can help and what documents to bring, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA.

Registration is required. Call 262-383-2504 to register for this service.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Friday, March 3 | 10-11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Adults 55+

Learn how to use a tablet to navigate webpages, check your emails, and more! You don’t need any experience or a tablet of your own; we’ll supply the devices for today’s session.

Registration is required. To register, call Taylor at 262-833-8777.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.