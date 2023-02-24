Obituary for Scott William Linden

It’s with great sadness that the family of Scott William Linden, age 55, announces he ended his earthly journey on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. He was born on May 20, 1967, in Racine, Wis., and was a lifetime resident.

Scott William Linden

Scott loved to make people happy, and his family was his joy.

Many knew him as Happy Handyman/House Medic. He was an HVAC journeyman and served Racine as a general contractor. He was extremely talented in his trade, among many other things.

Scott had a love for riding his Harley, fishing, cars, animals, working with his hands, landscaping, and shooting pool. Anyone who knew him knew of his fun-loving personality and kind-hearted spirit. Scott was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran, devoted his life to his family, and was very open about his faith in Jesus Christ. This world is a much dimmer place with his light missing.

Scott is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Heidi Linden; his most cherished treasure – his children: Jayme (Emily) Timmons, Kayla Linden, Olivia (Noah) Mann, Corey Linden; grandson: Jacob William Linden, as well as his father, Bill Linden; his mother, Charlotte (Rusty) Buck; his grandmother, Virginia Denman; and many special friends.

Scott called Apostolic Faith Church his church home and it was a very special place for him.

Services

Please join us there for a memorial service celebrating his life, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Apostolic Faith Church, 3045 Airline Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Scott William Linden, please visit the Purath-Strand Funeral Home’s Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

