Carl F. Pirk, age 76, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 25, 2023. Carl will be deeply missed by many.

A celebration of Carl’s life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Integrity Celebration Center, (2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105), with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., followed by a time of fellowship from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.

