The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued a flood warning for Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties as of Monday, Feb. 27.

The flood warning goes into account until 6:30 p.m. tonight as flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues throughout the area. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Root River levels Image courtesy of NWS

According to NWS, flows in rivers will potentially increase quickly and reach critical levels during a flood warning.

“At 9.1 feet, this is the 50% chance (of a) flood, meaning there is a 50% chance in any given year of the river reaching this level. Floodwaters are over a baseball diamond near 6 Mile Road. There is flooding to lowland and agricultural land,” explains NWS in a weather alert.

The Root River is expected to rise above flood-stage levels (9.0 feet), in the late afternoon on Feb. 27, to a crest of 9.2 feet just after midnight. NWS explains that it will then fall below the flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.

This compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on June 21, 1997.

Flood warnings and tips:

Along with the following, learn more flood warning tips in this article by The Racine County Eye.

Tips to stay safe during a flood:

Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters.

You can be swept off your feet in as little as six inches of water.

Just six inches of water can stall your vehicle, and just one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Even trucks and SUVs can stall or become trapped in flooded areas.

If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, stay inside; if water is rising inside the vehicle, seek refuge on the roof.

Never drive around barricades; if a road is closed find a different route.

Avoid underpasses, underground parking and basements.

Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.

Listen to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio, or local alerting systems for current emergency information and instructions.

If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

More safety tips are available from the National Safety Council and Ready.gov.