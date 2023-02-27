Obituary for Gary Wesley Walters

Gary Wesley Walters, 66, passed away at his residence in Racine on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Gary was born to the late Richard and Peggy (nee Bennett) Walters on Dec.18, 1956, in Racine.

Gary is survived by his sister, Lynne (Ray) Maus; brother, Randy (Laurie) Walters; nieces and nephews: Adam (Alicia), Eric, Danny (Cassie), Lisa (David), and Rachel (Chris); great nieces and great nephews; friend, Paul; along with many other relatives and friends.

Services

Per Gary’s wishes, no services will be held.

