RACINE – The Bonk! arts and culture series is now accepting submissions for its poetry pentathlon contest. The deadline is Wednesday, March 15.
What is a poetry pentathlon?
A poetry pentathlon is a competition with five different challenges. Contestants are asked to submit their work for the first four events – a classic poem, a response poem, a visual poem and a rant poem – by the March 15 deadline.
Those selected to move on will perform their work in front of a panel of judges and an audience at the Bonk! Poetry Pentathlon live show set for 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Racine Public Library. The final challenge will be an on-the-spot prompt given at the live show event.
For submission details, visit the BONK! website. Questions? Contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or email: contact@bonkseries.org.
About BONK!
BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. This series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between.
Founded in the fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over thirteen years now and is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant.
