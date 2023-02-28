RACINE – The Bonk! arts and culture series is now accepting submissions for its poetry pentathlon contest. The deadline is Wednesday, March 15.

What is a poetry pentathlon? A poetry pentathlon is a competition with five different challenges. Contestants are asked to submit their work for the first four events – a classic poem, a response poem, a visual poem and a rant poem – by the March 15 deadline.

Those selected to move on will perform their work in front of a panel of judges and an audience at the Bonk! Poetry Pentathlon live show set for 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Racine Public Library. The final challenge will be an on-the-spot prompt given at the live show event.

For submission details, visit the BONK! website. Questions? Contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or email: contact@bonkseries.org.