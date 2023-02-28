CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia has scheduled six information sessions related to the public safety referendum that will appear on the spring election ballot. The first sessions will be held at 12:30 and 6 p.m. on Thursday (March 2) at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

Other information sessions are planned for 12:30 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 29. All sessions will be hosted in person at Village Hall and virtually via Zoom.

Caledonia voters, on April 4, will be asked to consider a property tax increase, starting in fiscal 2024, to pay for hiring and equipping six additional firefighters/paramedics and eight additional police officers. The referendum calls for an additional tax levy of about $1.78 million annually.

The public safety referendum question will appear on the April 4 ballot as follows:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Caledonia for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.96%, which results in a levy of $17,497,645. Shall the Village of Caledonia be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional sworn police officers and fire and rescue personnel, by a total of 10.179%, which results in a levy of $19,278,645, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,781,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

The information sessions will include presentations and a question-and-answer session from Caledonia Village Administrator Kathy Kasper, CPD Chief Christopher Botsch and CFD Chief Jeff Henningfeld.

More information about the public safety referendum can be found at caledonia-wi.gov/referendum. Feedback and questions may be sent via email to: referendum@caledonia-wi.gov.