CALEDONIA — It’s that time again. River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, starts its Sugarin’ Off Pancake Breakfasts this Sunday (March 5) from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

Sugarin’ Off Pancake Breakfast details

Nothing is better than pure maple syrup on a stack of hot pancakes. The breakfast menu includes pancakes served with maple syrup made from RBNC’s own sugar maple trees, sausage and beverages. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for youngsters ages 3 through 10. Kids age 2 and younger eat free.

Before or after breakfast, guests are invited to stroll through the RBNC sugar bush area to observe how the sugar maple trees are tapped and how the tree sap is made into syrup with a wood-burning evaporator.

Reservations are strongly suggested. Visit riverbendracine.org or call 262-639-1515. Other upcoming Sugarin’ Off Pancake Breakfasts are planned for Sundays, March 12, 19 and 26.