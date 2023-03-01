UNION GROVE — A 17-year-old boy from Union Grove is facing adult charges of sending threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend and nude photos of her to her friends.

Jamal Jenkins was charged Wednesday, March 1, in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor each of sending a message threatening harm or injury with a computer, disorderly conduct, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces just over a year in jail and/or up to $3,500 in fines.

The criminal complaint: threats, nude photos sent via phone

According to the criminal complaint, a girl showed her mother threatening messages and nude photos of herself Jenkins sent her. She also reported Jenkins sending a video to her friend of a smoking gun and a note saying, “these things go through windows and doors, y’all be safe tho (sic),” when they were at a friend’s house.

Jenkins was apprehended during a traffic stop and admitted to sending the video but said he downloaded it from another site because he knows he is prohibited from possessing any firearms, the complaint continues. He claimed the girl and her friends threatened to flatten the tires of his car and he sent the messages because he felt his property might be damaged. Jenkins said sending the nude photos was an accident.

Jenkins was assigned a $500 signature bond and ordered to not possess or consume any controlled substances or to possess or control any firearms. He will next be in court on May 30 for a status conference.