Brad A. Brailsford, age 71, of Sturtevant, passed away on Feb. 27, 2023, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Wis.

Brad was born on Oct. 2, 1951, in Evanston, Ill., a son of the Late Walter R. and Barbara J. (nee: Couse) Brailsford.

He was a 35-year employee of Amtrak, retiring as an Operations Manager in 2010.

Brad was a true naturalist and adventurer at heart. He enjoyed biking and was an avid railroad enthusiast. An accomplished amateur photographer, his true love was his family. He was always there for the love of his life, Mary, his sisters and his nieces and nephews. They will forever cherish the practical jokes he played on them and the love he shared.

He will be sadly missed by his life partner, Mary Shannon; his sisters, Roanne Groff and Karen Klock; his nieces and nephews, Kathy, Georgann, Kim, Wally Jr., Kyle, Greg, and Jason; his great-nieces and nephews, Owen, Taylor, Lexi, Mason, Bobbe, Coleman, Landon, Laney, Olivia, and Addy, and his former wife, Liz Brailsford.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David.

In accordance with Brad’s wishes, his services were held privately.

