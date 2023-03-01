Let’s celebrate International Women’s Day the Italian way. Do you have a special woman you’d like to honor? A mother? A sister? A friend? A colleague? A mentor? For a $10 donation to United Way of Kenosha County you can surprise her with a Festa della Donna pack that includes a symbolic yellow flower, Italian sweets, and a “Girl Power” temporary tattoo. It will also have greeting card explaining the holiday with space to include a personal message.
International Women’s Day
Every March 8, on International Women’s Day, Italy celebrates Festa della Donna. It’s a reminder of the struggles and victories working toward equality as well as how much more progress needs to be made to end gender discrimination and violence.
While it marks a serious occasion, International Women’s Day is also a cheerful, loving celebration of all women. Women are honored by families, friends, and co-workers, and gifted yellow flower blossoms and sweets.
Orders must be in by Sunday, March 5.
There are 40 more packs left for pickup during business hours on March 6-8 either at:
- BeLEAF Office (2000 Domanik Drive #404, Racine, Wis.)
- United Way of Kenosha County (5500 6th Ave., Suite 210, Kenosha, Wis.)
For an extra $10 donation, you can have your package delivered on March 8 to the recipient within Racine or Kenosha Counties, or mailed to an address in the continental US.
Order your Festa della Donna pack today at beleafsurvivors.org/events.
Hosted by BeLEAF Survivors, Inc. and Stop Child Abuse and Neglect – SCAN. Sponsored by Thrivent.
Local nonprofits
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.