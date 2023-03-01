Let’s celebrate International Women’s Day the Italian way. Do you have a special woman you’d like to honor? A mother? A sister? A friend? A colleague? A mentor? For a $10 donation to United Way of Kenosha County you can surprise her with a Festa della Donna pack that includes a symbolic yellow flower, Italian sweets, and a “Girl Power” temporary tattoo. It will also have greeting card explaining the holiday with space to include a personal message.

International Women’s Day

Every March 8, on International Women’s Day, Italy celebrates Festa della Donna. It’s a reminder of the struggles and victories working toward equality as well as how much more progress needs to be made to end gender discrimination and violence.

While it marks a serious occasion, International Women’s Day is also a cheerful, loving celebration of all women. Women are honored by families, friends, and co-workers, and gifted yellow flower blossoms and sweets.

Orders must be in by Sunday, March 5.

There are 40 more packs left for pickup during business hours on March 6-8 either at:

BeLEAF Office (2000 Domanik Drive #404, Racine, Wis.)

United Way of Kenosha County (5500 6th Ave., Suite 210, Kenosha, Wis.)

For an extra $10 donation, you can have your package delivered on March 8 to the recipient within Racine or Kenosha Counties, or mailed to an address in the continental US. Order your Festa della Donna pack today at beleafsurvivors.org/events.

Hosted by BeLEAF Survivors, Inc. and Stop Child Abuse and Neglect – SCAN. Sponsored by Thrivent.