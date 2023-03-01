Obituary for Judith Mary ‘Judy’ Lojeski

Judy Lojeski passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, after 86 full years, with her daughter Joellyn and son-in-law John by her side. Judith Mary (nee: Kempter) Lojeski was born on May 9, 1936, the oldest and best child of Clarence and Helen (nee: Evenson) Kempter.

Judy was a devout Catholic who never turned down a charity that she believed in.

She was the woman that we all wanted to be when we grew up. She was an advocate for anyone that was left out or left behind. She taught her daughters that they could be anything that they wanted to be and then she defended that decision.

She attended schools in Racine, graduating from Racine’s own St. Catherine’s High School as an Angel in 1954.

On June 13, 1964, Judy married her one and only love, Bill Lojeski. With his encouragement, Judy returned to college, receiving her BS from UW-Parkside. Bill preceded Judy to heaven and has been impatiently awaiting the arrival of his love since 1986.

Judy worked at CNH for most of her career, last as the Manager of Labor and Industrial Relations. Judy negotiated union contracts on the management side but was determined that a “fair deal” be reached each and every time. Judy enjoyed her years at CNH, but she enjoyed the years when contracts were up, sparring with both sides of the bargaining table the most. Judy was respected by all and made sure that all were treated fairly.

Judy enjoyed music, life-long learning, a difficult calculation and a good laugh. She liked a good glass of wine, preferring to lift a toast with a sweet vintage. She was a talented artisan from whom many were lucky to receive her creations. Judy enjoyed visits with Finnegan, the corgi that she loved showing off.

She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, at least every Thursday, then as often as she could gather the group at her home. More than anything, Judy loved her family. She loved her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary-Frances and Kurt Klimek, and Jo and John Walsh, but once her grandchildren Kaleb and Collin Klimek, and Megan Owen Walsh came along, everyone knew that being “Grammy” came first.

She loved game nights and sleepovers with her grandchildren, taking them shopping and buying them a prize “for breathing.” She always offered to play chess or cribbage, especially when she knew the game would be challenging, and that the grandchildren could teach her a thing or two. She loved to order pizza, go out to dinner and remind the kids what a squeegee was. Judy loved birthdays, Christmas, a good debate and the Milwaukee Brewers. Heaven won’t be the same when she finds out that Josh Hader was traded. Her family just couldn’t tell her.

Along with those above, Judy is survived by her brothers-in-law Bob Lojeski and Frank Sharkozy; sister Teresa Groves; sister and brother-in-law Valerie and Rene Simon; brothers and sisters-in-law Keith and Barb Kempter, and Jeff and Judy Kempter; sister-in-law Donna Kempter; special nephews and nieces Danny Rognerud, Scott Lojeski, Jennie Tremelling, Jodie Nelson, Mary Jane Sterns, Sarah Amason; grandnephew Aaron Tremelling; and godchildren Jill Thomas and Danny Rognerud.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, brother John, sister and brother-in-law Karen and Lee Heifetz, sisters-in-law Juliann “Judy” Sharkozy, Mary Ann Lojeski, and Sharon Lojeski, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Donna and Even Rognerud, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Wally and Jeanne Lojeski, Frank and Shirley Lojeski, brother-in-law Jerry Lojeski, her beloved father-in-law and mother-in-law, Erwin and Frances Lojeski and her family’s dog Ginger.

Judy was a loving and giving person that sincerely believed that “the best is yet to come.” We know that she has found the “best” in heaven with her family and friends.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Parish, 1401 Grove Ave., Racine, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at noon.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

