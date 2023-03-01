According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 64% of adults in Wisconsin are either overweight or obese. Obesity has been recognized as a disease by the American Medical Association for almost a decade, yet many people often struggle alone with their weight and health concerns long before they talk to a doctor. Starting a conversation with a doctor who is ready to listen and understand is an important first step.

Dr. Katarzyna Zorns Medical professionals like Dr. Katarzyna Zorns, at Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin, are offering a comprehensive weight management program in Racine. She and others work with patients to develop a personalized weight loss plan and support them to develop the skills needed to maintain a healthier weight and improve their overall health. “The way we approach weight management has changed,” Dr. Zorns said. “I work with my patients and other specialists to offer a multidisciplinary approach to target the underlying issues as part of our plan.”

Addressing obesity is important because it raises the risk for several serious health complications. Excess body fat puts strain on bones and organs and increases someone’s probability of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and cholesterol, sleep apnea, certain cancers, and other continuing health problems.

Dr. Mohammad Razi “Even 5% weight loss can reverse many medical problems,” said Dr. Mohammad Razi, with Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin. “Some people who take medications for an obesity-related disease can reduce their intake or eliminate their other medicines completely.” Obesity medication, combined with a weight loss program, can produce successful results. When prescribed appropriately, certain medications can help more than half of patients reduce their weight by 5-10% over a three-month period.

Anyone concerned about their weight should have a conversation about it with their primary care physician, but you don’t need a referral to speak with Ascension Wisconsin’s obesity medicine providers.

“We offer consultations for medically supervised, non-surgical weight loss and medication management for adults and adolescents,” said Dr. Razi. “We will work with patients to create a personalized nutrition plan and address the root cause.”

Doctors also take mental health into consideration when looking at weight management. In addition to physical objectives, Ascension Wisconsin weight management specialists offer individual and group counseling and services for behavioral and stress management.

In some cases, a doctor specializing in Bariatric and Obesity Medicine may recommend bariatric surgery as part of a patient’s weight loss program. A team of surgical weight-loss specialists including a surgeon, patient navigator, bariatric dietitian, exercise physiologist, and behavioral health support will guide you step-by-step through this process if you choose it as the right option for you.

“The goal isn’t to just help patients lose weight. Our care team wants to improve their health and reduce their risk for chronic conditions,” Dr. Zorns said. “We’re here to provide support along the way to improve patients’ overall health and weight management for life.”

No matter the circumstance, it is always possible to build a healthier version of yourself. Ascension Wisconsin doctors are here to help.

Dr. Katarzyna Zorns, Dr. Mohammad Razi and Dr. Sarah Johnson specialize in Bariatric and Obesity Medicine at Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin in Racine. To schedule an appointment call 262-638-5698 or visit healthcare.ascension.org. Ascension Wisconsin’s bariatric weight loss program offers both non-surgical and surgical options. Visit ascension.org/WIweightloss to learn more.