RACINE – Racine Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed an 18-year-old female in the 1800 block of Mead Street on Tuesday evening.

Police and emergency personnel were called to the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a heavily damaged GMC SUV on Mead Street with the 18-year-old, who received severe injuries, unresponsive in the back seat. She was declared dead at the scene. Two parked vehicles were also damaged.

Police reported in a news release that the vehicle was operated by an 18-year-old male. In addition to the woman who was killed, other passengers were a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old female. The driver was arrested and all but one occupant were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Racine Police have not identified the female who died or anyone associated with the accident.

Mead Street accident recounted by witnesses

According to vehicle occupants and eyewitnesses, the GMC was northbound at a high rate of speed on Mead Street when the driver lost control and struck a parked vehicle, which caused the GMC to roll over. It does appear the alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to police.

Racine Police Department traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Call the Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.